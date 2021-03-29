Bill Beardsley

-
AUGUSTA, Maine_ Maine Senate Democratic Leader Justin Alfond of Portland is calling for the specially formed Education Commission to meet soon to decide…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The chair of Maine's special Education Commission, which has come under fire for closing its first meeting to the public, has hired an…
-
Gov. Paul LePage’s has made no secret of his dislike for the current legislature. In an effort to ensure that his pick for state education chief wasn’t…
-
Gov. Paul LePage is continuing to maneuver around state lawmakers to ensure that he keeps his pick for state education chief while avoiding the normal…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine Gov Paul LePage has taken steps to keep the Education Department running without a commissioner.The governor followed through on…
-
Gov. Paul LePage temporarily removed his nominee to head the state Department of Education Tuesday, alleging that Democrats were playing games to advance…