Following the announcement that no police officers would be charged in the killing of Breonna Taylor, protesters in Portland took to the streets Wednesday…
Black Lives Matter protesters in Maine's largest city are calling for greater police accountability following the announcement that no police officers…
A Black Lives Matter rally planned for Portland Saturday was canceled, although a number of people turned out for an independent demonstration anyway.The…
Portland Police Chief Frank Clark and other city leaders are asking those expected to take part in a planned protest Saturday to do so peacefully.The…
A number of public art works have sprung up in Portland that were created to celebrate Black life and honor those who have been killed by police officers…
Cumberland County District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck says his office will not file any further criminal charges against 32 protesters arrested in June…
Times like these often turn previously ordinary citizens into activists. Such has been the case with George Floyd's death at the hands of police. Protests…
Portland’s mayor wants to create special panel to consider systemic racism in the city’s budget and policies.Kate Snyder says the panel would be made up…
More than 120 people of all ages turned out in the tiny town of Deer Isle Sunday for a peaceful, anti-racism gathering, after a noose was found hanging…
LEWISTON, Maine - The Lewiston City Council has passed a resolution opposing excessive use of force by police and calling for equal treatment under the…