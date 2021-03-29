-
PORTLAND, Maine - The federal government is expanding the recreational fishing season for cod in the Gulf of Maine in the coming year. Cod fishing is…
Federal fishing managers say commercial fishing for Atlantic cod is limited by closures off the coast of New England this spring. Cod were once the…
PORTLAND, Maine - Fishing regulators are proposing another cutback to the catch limits for Atlantic cod, but some environmentalists say the move isn't…
LUBEC, Maine - American fishermen are expected to get a little more fishing quota under terms of an agreement with Canada.The countries are home to…
PORTLAND, Maine - The federal government is shutting down recreational cod fishing in a key fishing area off New England for several months. The National…
BOSTON - The recreational fishery for a species of fish that has experienced population collapse in recent history could reopen.Recreational fishing for…
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's cod fishery, once one of the most lucrative in the Northeast, has declined to the point that it had its least valuable year in…
Maine Public TV Air Times: Thur., October 5 at 10:00 pm Sat., October 7 at 11:00 am This documentary film explores environmental issues impacting the Gulf…
PORTLAND, Maine - Federal fishing regulators are planning a host of changes to the quota limits of several important New England fish, including cod.New…
PORTLAND, Maine - Federal regulators are denying a request from a coalition of environmental groups to prohibit fishing of imperiled Gulf of Maine cod.Cod…