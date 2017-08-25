Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., October 5 at 10:00 pm

Sat., October 7 at 11:00 am

This documentary film explores environmental issues impacting the Gulf of Maine: topography; history, including depletion of cod stocks, puffin seabird restoration; and sustainable lobstering. The film follows the fimmaker and her family on a week's cruise along the Maine coast interviewing experts such as Colin Woodard, the author of The Lobster Coast, Stephen Kress (from Project Puffin), Diane Cowan (lobster conservationist), Sherm Stanley and Foy Brown, two longtime lobstermen and Carl Wilson a lobster biologist from the DMR and get a first hand look at their project sites along the coast.

From the Bow Seat is produced by Linda Cabot.