PORTLAND, Maine - A major fishery off New England will be slowed down considerably in September in an attempt to protect the fish's population. Atlantic…
University of New Hampshire professor and Portland resident Vanessa Levesque says that small municipal decisions can play a significant role in ensuring…
The U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has released its latest report on the oceans, and it's not good. The report also notes a relatively new phenomenon in the oceans: marine heat waves.
In 30 years, the Gulf of Maine will have been transformed by climate change. Its waters will inexorably grow warmer, and the species that flourish there…
It's often reported that the Gulf of Maine's waters are warming faster than 99 percent of the largest saltwater bodies on the planet. But scientists will…
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's cod fishery, once one of the most lucrative in the Northeast, has declined to the point that it had its least valuable year in…
PORTLAND, Maine - The Gulf of Maine is in the midst of its third-warmest year on record in a development that could further harm marine life.The gulf is…
Water temperatures in the Gulf of Maine are on course to be some of the warmest on record, and the "marine heatwave" is being associated with disruptions…
Scientists say last year was one of the coolest this decade in the Gulf of Maine, but the temperature in the body of water is continuing to trend…
PORTLAND, Maine - A group of scientists says summer is getting longer in the waters off New England. The scientists, led by Andrew Thomas of the…