© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Feds set October date for Gulf of Maine offshore wind auction

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published September 16, 2024 at 4:09 PM EDT
A lift boat, right, that serves as a work platform, assembles a wind turbine on Aug. 15, 2016, off Block Island, R.I.
Michael Dwyer
/
AP file
A lift boat, right, that serves as a work platform, assembles a wind turbine on Aug. 15, 2016, off Block Island, R.I.

The U.S. Interior Department announced it will host a lease sale for the eight areas in the Gulf of Maine that federal officials want to develop into commercial offshore wind farms.

The auction will be held on Oct. 29.

Six of the potential wind plots are located off outer Cape Cod. The remaining two sites are off the Maine coast. In total, the sites encompass about 850,000 acres, about 120,000 fewer acres than initially proposed earlier this year.

Federal officials said in a news release that the potential lease areas have been reduced in size in order to avoid offshore fishing grounds and sensitive marine habitat.

If leased and developed entirely, federal officials with the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management say these areas have the potential to generate about 13 gigawatts of wind energy, enough to power roughly 4.5 million homes.

According to the final sale notice, a total of 14 entities have been legally, technically and financially qualified to bid during the upcoming auction.

The eight areas are separate from a small parcel off the southern coast, which the state of Maine has leased as a site to test floating wind turbines.

"The growing enthusiasm for the clean energy future is infectious," said Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in a statement. "Today’s announcement — which builds on the execution of the nation’s first floating offshore wind energy research lease in Maine last month — is the result of years of thoughtful coordination between our team, the Gulf of Maine states, industry and the Tribes and ocean users who share our interest in the health and longevity of our ocean."

Tags
Climate Desk offshore windGulf of Maine
Nicole Ogrysko
nogrysko@mainepublic.org
See stories by Nicole Ogrysko
Related Content
This map from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management shows eight proposed sites where it may eventually solicit bids from commercial offshore wind developers.
  1. Eight areas in the Gulf of Maine chosen as possible lease sites for commercial offshore wind
  2. Federal government issues the nation's first floating offshore wind research lease to Maine