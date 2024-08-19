© 2024 Maine Public

Federal government issues the nation's first floating offshore wind research lease to Maine

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published August 19, 2024 at 3:32 PM EDT
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2016, file photo, wind turbines from the Deepwater Wind project stand in the sea off Block Island, R.I. The federal government holds a meeting Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, N.H., to discuss the potential for offshore wind in the Gulf of Maine. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Michael Dwyer/AP
/
AP
In this Aug. 15, 2016, file photo, wind turbines from the Deepwater Wind project stand in the sea off Block Island, R.I.

The federal government has issued the nation's first floating offshore wind research lease to the state of Maine.

The lease area covers about 15,000 acres and is located nearly 30 miles off the southern Maine coast. The site would have a dozen floating offshore wind turbines capable of generating up to 144 megawatts of renewable energy. But the main goal of the project is to study the floating wind turbine technology and how it interacts with the environment, the fishing industry and other marine life.

Construction is not expected to start for several years. The state of Maine must first propose and submit a plan detailing the research it would like to conduct at the site.
