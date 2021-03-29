-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The deadline to participate in the lottery for one of Maine's growing number of deer permits is fast approaching. Applications are due by…
State wildlife biologists use the harvesting of female deer to manage population numbers. A proposal that would allow Maine hunters to take more does this…
AUGUSTA, Maine - A proposal to allow Maine hunters to harvest more deer this fall is headed to a public hearing in Augusta. Biologists with the Maine…
Maine deer hunters scored their highest annual harvest in a decade during last year's hunting season, and state wildlife regulators say those numbers…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The lottery that allows hunters to participate in Maine's expanded deer harvesting season is coming soon. Maine uses a lottery to…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The deadline to apply for Maine's expanded deer hunt is fast approaching. The state gives out "any deer'' permits to lottery winners…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine hunters are getting ready for a Sept. 9 deer hunting draw that will apportion a significantly reduced number of permits.Maine is…
By Patrick Whittle, The Associated PressAUGUSTA, Maine - Maine wildlife regulators are recommending a cut of 23 percent to Maine's deer hunting permits…
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine is announcing the recipients of its "any deer'' hunting permits on its website.The state Department of Inland Fisheries and…