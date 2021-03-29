-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Like so many states, Maine is in the grip of an opiate epidemic that shows no signs of slowing down. While other states have expanded…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Gov. Paul LePage convened his summit on Maine’s drug crisis behind closed doors and left the event without talking to reporters. But…
By David Sharp, The Associated PressAUGUSTA, Maine - Participants in a summit convened by Maine Gov. Paul LePage to address the state's drug epidemic have…
BREWER, Maine - Opiate dependency is a disease, and those suffering from addiction should have the same ready access to effective treatments as patients…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Gov. Paul LePage is using his weekly radio address to explain the focus of his "Drug Crisis Summit" on Wednesday. LePage says treatment…
AUGUSTA, Maine - More details about the governor's drug summit next week were released Tuesday, and, as expected, the list of invitees includes state and…
AUGUSTA, Maine - In his weekly radio address, Gov. Paul LePage announced he will convene a drug summit Aug. 26, pulling together a broad group from law…