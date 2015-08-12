Maine Governor to Convene Drug Summit With Focus on Interdiction

AUGUSTA, Maine - In his weekly radio address, Gov. Paul LePage announced he will convene a drug summit Aug. 26, pulling together a broad group from law enforcement, the judiciary and prosecutors to address what he calls the growing drug crisis in Maine.

"Today, Maine is facing a huge drug problem. It's killing our children, ripping our families apart and jeopardizing the safety within our communities," LePage says.

The group will be chaired by Public Safety Commissioner John Morris and will be charged by LePage with coming up with strategies to stop the flow of drugs into the state.

LePage says while education and rehabilitation have to be part of the solution, the first goal must be to stop the drugs from getting into the state in the first place.

"While we have increased funding for addiction programs, we ignore the people who are getting Mainers addicted," he says. "If we truly want to save lives, we must cut off the supply," LePage says.

