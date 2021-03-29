elver harvest

-
Maine's lucrative baby eel industry will likely face tighter controls this year designed to thwart poaching.Baby eels, called elvers, are an important…
The quota for Maine's most valuable fishery by weight won't be increasing. The board of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission voted down a…
PORTLAND, Maine - A regulatory board is about to decide if Maine's baby eel fishermen should be allowed to catch more of the tiny, big-money fish.…
State officials are shutting down the Maine elver season early, citing illegal sales of the valuable "glass" eels coveted by Asian aquaculture…
A Maine fisherman who played a key role in the rise of the state's baby eel fishery is awaiting sentencing for buying and selling the fish…
Three more men were sentenced yesterday in the interstate baby eel poaching sting known as "Operation Broken Glass."The sting involves the upwards of 20…
The price of elvers in the first few days of the season, is being reported as the highest ever for the fishery.Maine has the only significant fishery for…
PORTLAND, Maine - A decision whether to allow fishermen to harvest more of the baby eels that are highly prized in Asian aquaculture has been put off for…
PORTLAND, Maine - The pace of Maine's season for baby eel fishing has intensified to the point where fishermen are on target to reach their quota.Maine's…