A working farm in Clinton is hosting a two day Agricultural Trade Show through tomorrow. Organizers say Maine Farms Days at Misty Meadows Farm is designed…
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is making Maine farms hard-hit by the drought eligible for federal assistance.The USDA has designated Androscoggin and…
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Maine's food industry is in the midst of a transition. The saga of slow decline for family farms has shifted to a story about the…
The Environmental Protection Administration chief was in Maine this morning, trying to re-assure Maine's smaller farmers that a new, clean water rule…
A U.S. Department of Agriculture report shows that New England farm cash receipts for 2013 rose 4 percent over the previous year, led by top producers in…
One of Maine's fastest growing industries is on display today.More than 80 farms are open to public as part of Maine Open Farm Day."Farms sort of work…