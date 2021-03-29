-
A year ago Wednesday, a deadly propane explosion rocked Farmington, killing one firefighter and injuring seven other people, including six firefighters.…
A technician with CN Brown has been fined, reprimanded, and had his license suspended for his part in a chain of events that led to the deadly September…
A maintenance worker credited with saving lives by evacuating a Farmington building that later exploded is coming home to Maine after spending more than…
Investigators say the severing of an underground propane gas line during the installation of a protective metal post, known as a Techno Post, led to the…
The family of Fire Captain Michael Bell, who was killed in a propane explosion in Farmington in September, has retained a Lewiston law firm in an effort…
As of Thursday, the Farmington Fire Department has enough staff to cover all shifts, following the propane explosion that killed one firefighter and…
FARMINGTON, Maine - The last of the firefighters injured in a deadly building explosion in Maine has been released from the hospital.Maine Medical Center…
Deaths of two firefighters in the line of duty have added to the solemnity of the annual firefighter remembrance ceremony in Augusta, Maine.All told, the…
PORTLAND, Maine — The first caller to 911 thought a former Coca-Cola plant had blown up. Seconds later, a caller said it might have been a transformer…
The state Fire Marshal says an explosion in Farmington that destroyed a social services agency earlier this month was caused by a leak in a propane line.…