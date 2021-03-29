-
Lewiston Police say they have determined that the death of officer Nicholas Meserve in February was caused by an accidental overdose of Fentanyl. Police…
-
On Monday, Maine Gov. Janet Mills' administration will hold its first summit on addressing the opioid crisis. It will bring together health providers,…
-
Drug overdose deaths in Maine decreased in the first quarter of 2019, according to the state attorney general's office.Between January and March, 74…
-
Doctors in Maine have made the sharpest reductions in the country in the amount of fentanyl they prescribe. Fentanyl prescriptions from Maine physicians…
-
WESTBROOK, Maine - Officials say two Maine police officers were briefly hospitalized after being exposed to the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl while…
-
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions was in Portland Friday promoting a boosted effort to enforce opioid laws in regions, including Maine, that have been…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine jail officials say they shut down the intake area of the Cumberland County Jail when fentanyl was found spilled in the back of a…
-
A urine test could become another tool in the fight to reduce opioid overdose deaths in Maine. The test screens for fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that…
-
BRUNSWICK, Maine - The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency has arrested a Maine man accused of getting off an Amtrak train with 1,200 doses of fentanyl, a…
-
Maine continues to see a record number of overdose deaths. The latest figures show 189 people have died of overdoses in the first six months of his year.…