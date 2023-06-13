Seven arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl in Bucksport

Seven people have been arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl in Bucksport.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and Bucksport police say the arrests are the result of an eight-month investigation that involved undercover purchases of the drug.

The potent synthetic opioid is found in a majority of drug overdose deaths nationwide and in Maine.

Police say the arrests occurred over the past two weeks. Three of the people arrested are from Bucksport and four are from the greater Bangor area. Their ages range from 24 to 63. All of the individuals have been transported to the Hancock County jail and face felony drug offenses.

