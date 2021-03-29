-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The 136th Engineering Company of the Maine Army National Guard was scheduled to be deployed to Kuwait next year, but that deployment has…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - The fired head of the Maine National Guard says he never misled the public and was candid with Gov. Paul LePage about his support for…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine — A spokesman for the former head of Maine's National Guard says Brig. Gen. James Campbell did not lie when he pushed a plan to replace the…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Just minutes before Brig. Gen. James Campbell was scheduled to give the annual state of the Maine National Guard speech to a joint…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The head of the Maine Army National Guard is speaking out in opposition to a Pentagon plan that would reduce the size of the Guard, in…