High Stakes

The Question 1 recount is over. And Wednesday, the Maine secretary of state certified the election results.Question 1, which legalizes the possession,…
Over the past week, we’ve been reporting on Question 1, the ballot initiative that would establish a framework to distribute, tax and regulate marijuana…
One of the big questions raised by the ballot initiative to legalize, tax and regulate marijuana in Maine is what effect it will have on the state’s…
For some, the debate over whether to legalize recreational marijuana in Maine hangs on concerns related to criminal justice or economics. But for others,…
States that have legalized marijuana are contending with a new criminal tactic — smugglers who grow and process it for export to states where it’s illegal…
Maine’s law enforcement community is largely unified in its opposition to Question 1 on the fall ballot, which creates a framework for legalizing the…
Question 1 asks, “Do you want to allow the possession and use of marijuana under state law by persons who are at least 21 years of age, and allow the…
In planning a framework to allow recreational marijuana sales in Maine, the authors of Question 1 looked to Colorado for inspiration. That state's law is…
When it comes to marijuana, Maine historically has been on the permissive side. It was one of the first states to decriminalize penalties for possession…