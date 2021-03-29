-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's fall hunting seasons are arriving for hunters who pursue small game animals.The hunts for gray squirrels and snowshoe hares began…
-
Mainers participating in a newly released big game management plan say that they are largely happy with the state's current hunting regulations as long as…
-
State wildlife regulators are taking steps they say are designed to manage growing populations of bobcat and beaver.Bobcats, they say, are showing up in…
-
The Advisory Council for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is considering increasing the number of any-deer permits by nearly 60…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) _ Maine's hunters who target bobcats, foxes and a handful of other species are heading into the final weeks of the annual winter hunt.…
-
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will hold public hearings on proposed rules to have a bobcat hunting and trapping season…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) _ Maine's deer season is entering into its final few days with hunting limited to archery and the use of muzzleloaders. The…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's special deer hunting season for people who hunt with muzzleloader rifles is getting started across the state.Maine's special deer…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) _ Maine's big game hunting seasons are ending for the year. The general firearms season for deer, bear and moose ends on Saturday. It…
-
Mainers love the outdoors. Many grew up in camping, fishing and hunting families, and have maintained a lifelong connection to those traditions. But for…