Indigenous People's Day

Maine will celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day for the first time Monday, since the Democratic-controlled Legislature and Gov. Janet Mills changed the…
Maine has officially renamed Columbus Day "Indigenous Peoples Day."Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill Friday morning changing the designation. Mills says…
Maine is joining a handful of states that have renamed Columbus Day to honor Native Americans.Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said Friday that "there is power…
On a roll call vote of 19-14, and with no debate, the Maine Senate gave final approval to change the Columbus Day Holiday to Indigenous Peoples Day.The…
The Maine Senate has voted to support legislation that would change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day.In a floor debate prior to the unrecorded vote,…
Maine lawmakers are being asked to consider what seven states and more than 130 other cities and towns have done across the country: replace the Columbus…
Elected officials in Brunswick and Portland voted Monday night to call the federal Columbus Day holiday "Indigenous Peoples Day."At Portland’s City…