Maine is ready to enforce its new internet privacy law. There's an outstanding legal challenge, but a federal judge ruled the law could take effect July…
A U.S. District Court judge has upheld a new Maine law that prohibits internet service providers from selling or sharing consumers’ personal data without…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's Democratic governor has signed what supporters call one of the strictest online privacy proposals in the country. The bill,…
Maine Lawmakers Send One Of The Country's Toughest Internet Privacy Proposals To The Governor’s DeskMaine could soon have the toughest internet privacy law in the country.This week the Legislature sent a bill to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills that would…
AUGUSTA, Maine - A Maine Democrat says her bill would ban internet service providers from selling their customers' online browsing data to third parties…