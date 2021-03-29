-
More than half the American troops diagnosed with concussions were transferred from the Iraqi base that was attacked to Germany or the U.S.
-
Maine U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree says she's worried that President Trump will lead United States into another war following the launch of two Iranian…
-
U.S. Senator Angus King says he is worried about what Iran may do in response to the assassination of a top Iranian military leader.“What kind of response…
-
TEHRAN, Iran - Iran's foreign minister says it has surpassed the limit on its stockpile of low-enriched uranium set by the 2015 nuclear deal with world…
-
Maine independent U.S. Sen. Angus King says that he hopes President Donald Trump will reign in his national security team as tensions between the United…
-
WASHINGTON - Maine U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin says he is not giving up on efforts to block the Iran nuclear agreement negotiated by the Obama…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is the lone GOP senator yet to say how she's going to vote on the Iran nuclear deal negotiated by the U.S.…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - U.S. Sen. Angus King is calling on Congress to approve the Iran nuclear agreement. King explained his support during a forum last night…
-
WASHINGTON - Maine Sen. Angus King is pressing critics of the Obama administration's proposed multi-nation deal with Iran to do more than criticize to…
-
WASHINGTON - Maine Sen. Angus King called on his colleagues to have what he calls a real debate on the Iran agreement.Speaking on the Senate floor, King…