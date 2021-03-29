-
The Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor has announced that it will remove the name of founder C.C. Little from its conference center. Little was a longtime…
-
Specially developed mice from the Maine-based Jackson Laboratory will be heading into space next month.On its website, the lab says the 40 day mission to…
-
Maine's life science sector, which includes companies such as IDEXX and Jackson Laboratory, has grown by 14% in the past five years, according to a new…
-
A laboratory company in Maine plans to hire 300 new workers and to increase its base wages over the next year.Jackson Laboratory announced Wednesday that…
-
A laboratory in Maine is announcing a multimillion-dollar collaboration with pharmaceutical giant Sanofi to try to tackle two kinds of cancer.Jackson…
-
Jackson Lab in Bar Harbor is famous for laboratory research mice, and Houlton will soon be known for producing their food. The U.S. Economic Development…
-
The Jackson Laboratory Thursday celebrated the completion of the first phase of its new $200 million mouse breeding facility in Ellsworth.Over the next…
-
The National Institute on Aging is awarding $25 million to the Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor and Indiana University to support a new effort to combat…
-
Bar Harbor-based Jackson Laboratory is giving its hourly workers — some 600 of them — a raise.Jackson Lab is a private nonprofit that focuses on genetic…