Jackson Laboratory opens childcare facility on Bar Harbor campus

The Jackson Laboratory marked the opening of its new childcare center in Bar Harbor today which will increase the childcare capacity in town by 30 percent.

The Island of Imagination Early Learning Center on the Jackson Lab campus will open to local children next week. Laboratory officials say it will support employees who struggle to find affordable and accessible childcare.

But the new center is also open to the general public.

Governor Janet Mills spoke at the event about the importance of increasing childcare across the state.

"Childcare is an economic necessity and a social necessity and an education necessity- good quality affordable accessible childcare," Mill said.

There are currently 20 children enrolled at the facility, but the company expects that to grow to 50 children in the coming year.

The 6,800 square foot building offers indoor and outdoor playgrounds, and has rooms for infants, toddlers and preschoolers.

When construction on the center began in the fall of 2022, there were ten childcare centers in Bar Harbor. Two have since closed.

Matt Montgomery is the CEO of Down East Family YMCA, which will operate the facility.

"We know better than almost anyone that childcare is more than convenience for families," he said. "Access to safe childcare ensures that families can return to the workforce with confidence that their children are well looked after."

Montgomery credits a grant of $250,000 from the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan as a key support.

"Opening a new childcare center is an incredible monetary investment," he said. "Funding from this grant was critical to allow us to hire and train staff ahead of enrollment, ensuring a smooth transition to opening this coming Monday."