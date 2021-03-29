Jeanne Lambrew

-
Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday that her administration is prepared to quadruple the number of people who identify and help isolate people who have…
-
Maine Gov. Janet Mills says she's likely to announce Tuesday whether she'll extend her stay-at-home order, which expires Thursday. At a news conference…
-
The Maine Department of Health and Human Services is sending an additional $10 million in state and federal funds to private nonmedical institutions.DHHS…
-
In response to the coronavirus, Gov. Janet Mills is making it easier for out-of-state physicians to practice medicine in Maine. Mills has issued an…
-
The state announced Monday that it has terminated its MaineCare contract with a Biddeford-based provider following the death of an adult with…
-
Maine's Department of Health and Human Services intends to invest almost $2 million dollars in the next two years to address substance abuse issues among…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine lawmakers have confirmed five of the new governor's remaining cabinet nominees. The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Democratic Gov.…
-
More than 500 Mainers now have coverage under Medicaid expansion. Gov. Janet Mills made the announcement Thursday morning, a week after she officially…