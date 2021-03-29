-
STONINGTON, Maine - A Maine land conservation program will use more than $1 million to preserve working waterfront areas, including sites that are…
-
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is backing a $95 million bond proposal for the Land for Maine Future program and improvements at state-owned parks and…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The board that controls land preservation grants in Maine is asking for proposals that would help protect working waterfront areas of the…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine lawmakers are studying land conservation, a topic often derided by Republican Gov. Paul LePage as a tax giveaway for the wealthy. A…
-
The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry is moving to acquire a $1.2 million conservation easement to protect a remote plantation of…
-
A Maine businessman and a national conservation group are seeking $6 million to protect a prized plantation of sugar maples in Somerset County. But the…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - A bill that revives $6.5 million in voter-approved Land for Maine's Future conservation bonds is heading to the desk of Gov. Paul…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine House has taken what some say is as a first step toward ending an often acrimonious standoff between Governor Paul LePage and…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine — Legislative leaders have allowed two bills into the second session addressing how bonds are authorized. At issue is Governor Paul LePage…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The first project to benefit from Land for Maine's Future funds is a conservation group's purchase of more than 2,700 acres in the…