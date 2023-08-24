© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Environment and Outdoors

Funding uncertain for western Maine conservation projects amid questions about public access

Maine Public | By Caitlin Andrews
Published August 24, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT
Sunrise at the Logans Wetlands with Kennebago Lake and mountains in the distance.
Paul Rezendes/Paul Rezendes
Sunrise at the Logans Wetlands with Kennebago Lake and mountains in the distance.

Funding for two western Maine conservation projects remains uncertain due to lingering concerns about public access.

The Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust wants to preserve over 10,000 acres near the head of the Kennebago River. But the organization has not been able to prove it can guarantee public access to the land for two parcels it plans to buy.

A divided LMF board rejected on Thursday a motion that would have approved funding if the trust promised to work in good faith to secure public access. Board member Roger Berle reluctantly voted against the motion.

"I love this project in every way except one. I'm afraid that it is, it comes to us as something that is too big to let it fail. ... And I'm not happy with that," he said.

There are two forest management roads that can be used to access the parcels, according to a LMF memo. And the Trust has deeded access to property over Tim Pond Road, but neither of those options meet the guaranteed access the board requires.

The Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust still has the opportunity to demonstrate that it can secure public access to the land. But they only have until October to do it, when the organization was supposed to close on one 5,000-acre parcel of land. David Miller, the Trust's executive director, said he is confident they will be able to secure funding before that.

"We will find a way to make this happen," he said. "We are fully committed."

