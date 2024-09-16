© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

New conservation projects to receive $4 million under the Land for Maine's Future Program

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published September 16, 2024 at 4:33 PM EDT

Twelve new conservation projects will receive close to $4 million in funding under the Land for Maine's Future Program.

The latest round of projects includes four former dairy farms, which will be preserved for agricultural purposes.

Others include part of the Stonington Lobster Cooperative and two other parcels along the midcoast and in Hancock County, which will be preserved as working waterfronts. Nearly 300 acres near the Branch Lake recreation area in Ellsworth will also be conserved.

More than 640,000 acres have been conserved since the Land for Maine's Future program was established through a voter bond back in 1987.
Tags
Business and Economy Land for Maine's Future
Nicole Ogrysko
nogrysko@mainepublic.org
See stories by Nicole Ogrysko