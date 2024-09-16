New conservation projects to receive $4 million under the Land for Maine's Future Program

Twelve new conservation projects will receive close to $4 million in funding under the Land for Maine's Future Program.

The latest round of projects includes four former dairy farms, which will be preserved for agricultural purposes.

Others include part of the Stonington Lobster Cooperative and two other parcels along the midcoast and in Hancock County, which will be preserved as working waterfronts. Nearly 300 acres near the Branch Lake recreation area in Ellsworth will also be conserved.

More than 640,000 acres have been conserved since the Land for Maine's Future program was established through a voter bond back in 1987.