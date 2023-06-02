© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Environment and Outdoors

9 new projects are the latest to receive state conservation funding

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published June 2, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT
A file photo of Branch Lake in Ellsworth.

Nine more conservation projects will receive funding through the state's Land for Maine Future program.

The latest projects include a 2,600-acre parcel near the High Peaks region in Franklin County, where the Bureau of Parks and Lands is expected to improve public access near the Appalachian Trail.

Others include a project in Wells that will create a new portion of the Eastern Trail, as well as a 279-acre acquisition for the city of Ellsworth near Branch Lake to preserve public drinking water access.

The Mills administration said the projects are worth more than $5 million and will leverage $6.7 million in federal and private funds.

Land for Maine's Future is the state's primary method for conserving land. At least 624,000 acres have been conserved since the program was established through a voter bond back in 1987.

Environment and Outdoors conservationLand for Maine's Future
Nicole Ogrysko
nogrysko@mainepublic.org
