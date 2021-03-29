Maine budget

-
The state is reporting some good fiscal news following the close of the budget year in June, including a revenue surplus and an increase in cash…
The Maine Heritage Policy Center is criticizing Democratic Gov. Janet Mills for "a grotesque orgy of spending.”The conservative advocacy organization held…
There are hundreds of bills introduced the first session of the Maine legislature, but there's only one that must be passed: the two year state budget. Ed…
After a day of closed-door negotiations, doors have opened on a vote for a two-year state budget. The nearly $8 billion budget required a two-thirds vote…
Maine Lawmakers have been in formal sessions and in private meetings trying to find a way to pass a two-year state budget that takes effect July 1.The…
Public hearings begin Monday on Gov. Janet Mill’s proposed $8 billion budget to run state government for the next two years, starting July 1. The hearings…
The legislature’s Appropriations Committee has voted unanimously for a $7.5 million supplemental budget to pay bills owed this budget year.Rep. Drew…
The legislature’s budget-writing Appropriations Committee has started work on Gov. Janet Mills' proposed supplemental budget to pay the state’s bills…
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills will present her two-year budget plan Friday. The proposal is expected to have wide-ranging implications for Mainers, the…
New numbers on the Maine state budget are out. Officials say revenues were above estimates, and state agencies did not spend all that was appropriated to…