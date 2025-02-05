Maine budget committee backs $118 million spending bill to fill Medicaid gap

The Maine Legislature’s budget writing committee has unanimously approved a $118 million spending bill that's designed to plug a funding gap in the state's Medicaid program.

The Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee voted just after midnight Wednesday to approve the spending plan that will cover MaineCare expenses and ensure the health program for low income residents is fully funded for the remainder of the fiscal year.

The committee jettisoned some of Gov. Janet Mills' proposals to limit housing assistance and spending on disaster recovery funds, setting them aside for negotiations in the two-year budget bill.

The proposal now moves to the full legislature for final approval. It will need two-thirds support in the House and Senate to pass as an emergency and go into effect immediately.

Public hearings on the governor's $11.6 billion spending plan have begun this week and are expected to continue for the remainder of the month.