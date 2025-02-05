Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Maine budget committee backs $118 million spending bill to fill Medicaid gap

Maine Public | By Steve Mistler
Published February 5, 2025 at 11:32 AM EST
The Maine State House is fully illuminated on the night of April 17, 2024, as lawmakers scramble to finalize the work of the 2024 legislative session.
Kevin Miller - Maine Public
/
Maine Public
FILE photo- The Maine State House is fully illuminated on the night of April 17, 2024, as lawmakers scramble to finalize the work of the 2024 legislative session.

The Maine Legislature’s budget writing committee has unanimously approved a $118 million spending bill that's designed to plug a funding gap in the state's Medicaid program.

The Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee voted just after midnight Wednesday to approve the spending plan that will cover MaineCare expenses and ensure the health program for low income residents is fully funded for the remainder of the fiscal year.

The committee jettisoned some of Gov. Janet Mills' proposals to limit housing assistance and spending on disaster recovery funds, setting them aside for negotiations in the two-year budget bill.

The proposal now moves to the full legislature for final approval. It will need two-thirds support in the House and Senate to pass as an emergency and go into effect immediately.

Public hearings on the governor's $11.6 billion spending plan have begun this week and are expected to continue for the remainder of the month.
Tags
Politics Maine budget
Steve Mistler
Journalist Steve Mistler is Maine Public’s chief politics and government correspondent. He is based at the State House.
See stories by Steve Mistler