Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife

-
Gov. Janet Mills is making a new push to prevent a potential drawdown of East Grand Lake that could leave thousands of camps and residences high and…
-
The Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife department is encouraging Mainers to try fishing - one of the outdoor activities under Gov. Janet Mills' order…
-
Maine is launching an urgent effort to assess the state's insect populations. The Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is undertaking the…
-
Maine Gov.-elect Janet Mills announced Wednesday that she's nominating the Director of Wildlife at Maine's Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife to…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine wildlife managers are making it easier for hunters to register their big game animals with a new web-based system.The Maine…
-
Mainers participating in a newly released big game management plan say that they are largely happy with the state's current hunting regulations as long as…
-
BANGOR, Maine - Members of the Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Department are out today searching for "oiled animals" in a field training…