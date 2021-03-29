Maine Education Project

-
There are still no reported cases in Maine of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. But as cases have increased nationwide, state and local…
-
Portland School officials say a voter-approved $64 million bond is no longer enough to cover the costs of renovation for four of the district's elementary…
-
U.S. Sen. Susan Collins is asking the federal government to reverse changes that have put more than $1 million in grants for rural Maine schools in…
-
Maine’s Department of Education is alerting districts that the state could lose more than $1 million in federal grants for rural and low-income schools.…
-
Maine's Department of Education has decided to end a program called AP4All, allowing high school students to access college-level classes online that they…
-
The Maine legislature is considering a number of measures aimed at expanding public pre-K programs.One would direct the state Department of Education to…
-
A high school in northern Aroostook County has been named the second-best in the country. A recent ranking from U.S. News & World Report placed the Maine…
-
The University of Maine System announced on Tuesday that nearly a quarter of in-state undergrads at its public universities are receiving enough grants…
-
The challenges of poverty and homelessness affect thousands of young people across Maine and create barriers that extend far beyond school walls. But some…
-
Dozens of teachers rallied outside the State House in Augusta Wednesday, arguing that they should have more of a say in local decisions and be allowed to…