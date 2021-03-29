Maine Examiner

-
Lewiston Mayor Shane Bouchard acknowledged Wednesday that a woman with whom he had a relationship provided him damaging internal campaign emails from his…
The Maine Ethics Commission voted not to investigate whether the Maine Republican Party violated campaign finance laws for an attack website operated in…
The Maine Republican Party's executive director has admitted that he ran an anonymous website that attacked liberal politicians and candidates. The…
Jason Savage, the Executive Director of Maine's Republican Party, was already under fire for his connections to an anonymous political attack website…
The Maine Ethics Commission could once again rule whether traditional political attacks carried out by an anonymous website attempted to influence an…
LEWISTON, Maine - The Maine Republican Party's executive director says an ethics claim alleging GOP involvement in a conservative website is "completely…