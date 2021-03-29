-
Mayo Regional Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft is the latest member of Northern Light Health. The 25-bed, critical access hospital pursued merging into a larger…
-
A merger between Mayo Regional Hospital and Northern Light Health has cleared a major step in the process after being granted approval by the state of…
-
SANGERVILLE, Maine - Residents of a small town in rural Maine have voted in favor of the merger of a local hospital with a larger health group.…
-
The board of Mayo Regional Hospital in Dover Foxcroft will vote Wednesday night on whether to merge with Northern Light Health. Mayo CEO Marie Vienneau…
-
GUILFORD, Maine - Mayo Regional Hospital has announced it will close its primary care office in a small central Maine town.Hospital officials say Guilford…