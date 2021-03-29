-
Maine Senate President Mike Thibodeau, a Republican from Winterport, delivered Thursday what he expects to be his last speech to this Senate. Thibodeau…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Republican Michael Thibodeau of Winterport will serve as Maine Senate president.Thibodeau was unanimously elected to the post Wednesday…
Editor's note: The Bangor Daily News reports that Michael Carpenter withdrew his recount request. So although there were five such requests at the time…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine officials will do recounts in three tight races for spots in the state Senate.The Maine secretary of state's office says that a…
AUGUSTA, Maine - A Republican from Winterport has been nominated to be president of the state Senate in Maine.Sen. Michael Thibodeau was unanimously…