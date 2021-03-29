-
The Maine Center for Disease Control (CDC) announced Tuesday that it is launching a pilot project with Mount Desert Island Hospital to alert people who…
-
Mount Desert Island Hospital in Bar Harbor says it is receiving an increasing number of phone calls from out-of-state visitors who tested for COVID-19…
-
Mount Desert Island Hospital says there are cases of COVID-19 in its community that are not reflected in state data.A notice on the hospital's website…
-
BAR HARBOR, Maine - Registered nurses at Mount Desert Island Hospital have voted to authorize their union to call a strike.Vanessa Sylvester, of the Maine…
-
Registered nurses and union supporters picketed in the rain outside Mount Desert Island hospital today. They're upset over contract talks, which they say…