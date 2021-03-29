-
PORTLAND, Maine - Research by the Maine Medical Center has found that many patients considered at high risk for opioid overdose were not prescribed an…
-
NEW YORK — Prescriptions of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone are soaring, and experts say that could be a reason overdose deaths have stopped rising…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The governor of Maine is developing a program that would stock all the state's high schools and middle schools with the overdose antidote…
-
Gov. Paul LePage on Thursday approved new rules that would increase access to naloxone, the drug that can reverse opioid overdoses.LePage’s support comes…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine Board of Pharmacy is set to discuss making an overdose-reversing drug available without a prescription. Maine lawmakers in 2016…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine Gov. Paul LePage said people who're not old enough to buy cigarettes shouldn't have access to the overdose antidote naloxone at…
-
Maine is one of 39 states that permit the dispensing of the anti-overdose drug naloxone to opioid addicts without a doctor's prescription. But while state…
-
Governor LePage and Attorney General Janet Mills have clashed on plenty of issues, but Mills says the governor’s critics misunderstand how the rulemaking…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine's governor still hasn't approved new rules that allow pharmacists to dispense the overdose antidote naloxone without a…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - An inmate at a Maine courthouse suffered an apparent opioid overdose, but officers were able to revive her through the use of the…