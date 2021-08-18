© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Shortage Of Overdose Antidote Hinders Some Of Maine's Harm Reduction Efforts

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published August 18, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT
Keith Srakocic
/
AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 file photo, a fire medic holds a box containing naloxone hydrochloride which is carried in all their department's emergency response vehicles, in Akron, Ohio. Doctors who prescribe opioid painkillers should tell their patients about a potentially life-saving medication that can reverse drug overdoses, according to new federal guidelines issued Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Updated: August 19, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT
A spokesperson for the Health Equity Alliance says the organization is not limiting the amount of naloxone given out at this time.

Some harm reduction organizations in Maine have been forced to limit distribution of the opioid-overdose reversal drug naloxone amid a nationwide shortage.

The Washington Post reports that a manufacturing issue at Pfizer is to blame, and the company likely won't be able to meet demand until February.

Jill Henderson of the Health Equity Alliance, which has five locations in Maine, says to preserve naloxone supply they're recommending that people use fentanyl test strips to prevent overdoses.

"A large amount of the overdoses that are going on have fentanyl related to them. So we encourage people to test their supply before they use," Henderson says.

A spokesperson for the Maine attorney general's office says their ability to distribute naloxone nasal spray to law enforcement agencies has not been affected by the shortage.

Drug overdose deaths have been increasing in Maine. And state data show that in the first half of this year, naloxone was administered nearly two-thousand times, compared with roughly 1,200 times during the same timeframe last year. That's about a 60% increase

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
