NEW YORK — Prescriptions of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone are soaring, and experts say that could be a reason overdose deaths have stopped rising…
In Bangor Friday evening, a crowd gathered in Pickering Square to observe National Overdose Awareness Day.“We're here to think about the 418 Mainers we…
More than 500 lives have been saved over the past 2 years across Maine using the overdose reversal drug Narcan.That’s according to the Maine Attorney…
Gov. Paul LePage on Thursday approved new rules that would increase access to naloxone, the drug that can reverse opioid overdoses.LePage’s support comes…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine Board of Pharmacy is set to discuss making an overdose-reversing drug available without a prescription. Maine lawmakers in 2016…
Gov. Paul LePage said he opposes rules that will allow pharmacists to dispense the overdose revival drug Narcan, because these rules would also allow…
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine Gov. Paul LePage said people who're not old enough to buy cigarettes shouldn't have access to the overdose antidote naloxone at…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's Republican governor says people "on opiates'' who get "free shots'' of Narcan have an advantage over those who pay for allergy…
Portland’s police department is the latest law enforcement agency to hand out an overdose-reversal drug to its patrol officers.Police Chief Michael…
Gov. Paul LePage has doubled down on his claim that a Deering High School student was revived from a heroin overdose three times in a week.But Portland…