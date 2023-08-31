Narcan will be available over the counter at drug stores and online starting next week

Narcan, the nasal spray that can reverse an opioid overdose, will be available over the counter at drug stores and online starting next week.

Maine's Director of Opioid Response Gordon Smith says since 2019 the state has distributed three hundred and thirty thousand doses of Narcan through the Maine Naloxone Distribution Initiative for free and nearly eight thousand fatal overdoses were prevented with it.

Smith says the challenge is connecting those who survive an overdose to recovery services. While another tool to fight the opioid crisis is good, Smith says users are not likely to seek out the drug in a retail store.

"I think it's great that it's going to be over the counter, but honestly the most vulnerable people who need Narcan in their homes or wherever they're staying, they're not going to be able to afford to walk into a pharmacy and buy this product," Smith said.

Two doses of Narcan nasal spray will retail for about $45. Smith says the injectable form of Narcan is less than ten dollars and should be made available over the counter as well.

Smith says he does believe over the counter Narcan is a good option for people who are concerned about someone in their family but they're not comfortable talking to a pharmacist due to the stigma associated with drug addiction.

The state reports that 716 Mainers died of suspected or confirmed drug overdoses last year.

