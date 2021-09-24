© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

14 People Have Died By Overdose In Portland This Year. Narcan Likely Saved Many More

Maine Public | By Jennifer Mitchell
Published September 24, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT
Pennsylvania Daily Life
Matt Rourke
/
AP
The overdose-reversal drug Narcan is displayed during training for employees of the Public Health Management Corporation (PHMC), Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Philadelphia.

The Portland Police department reports that the quick administering of overdose reversal drugs, and more after-care, likely saved a number of lives this year.

Between January 1 and the end of August, 175 people experienced drug overdoses, amounting to about one overdose in the city every 30 hours.

According to a release from the Portland Police Department, the overdose reversal drug, Narcan, was administered in about 75% of those cases, and 14 of the overdoses resulted in fatalities.

The city also appears to be on the path to better numbers this year.

For the same time period last year, 208 overdoses occurred, with 27 fatalities. In addition to Narcan, the data indicate better care this year over last. This year, 67% of people who overdosed were transported to the hospital and given follow-up services, compared to just 29% last year.

Tags

Healthnarcandrug overdoses
Jennifer Mitchell
Jennifer Mitchell studied Music, English and Anthropology at Oberlin College and Conservatory in Ohio. She has worked as News Director for Peninsula Public Radio in Homer, Alaska, and served as news producer in Bangor for Maine Public Radio in 2004. Most recently, she spent four years working in South Africa as a producer, as well as classical music presenter in Cape Town.
See stories by Jennifer Mitchell