14 People Have Died By Overdose In Portland This Year. Narcan Likely Saved Many More

The Portland Police department reports that the quick administering of overdose reversal drugs, and more after-care, likely saved a number of lives this year.

Between January 1 and the end of August, 175 people experienced drug overdoses, amounting to about one overdose in the city every 30 hours.

According to a release from the Portland Police Department, the overdose reversal drug, Narcan, was administered in about 75% of those cases, and 14 of the overdoses resulted in fatalities.

The city also appears to be on the path to better numbers this year.

For the same time period last year, 208 overdoses occurred, with 27 fatalities. In addition to Narcan, the data indicate better care this year over last. This year, 67% of people who overdosed were transported to the hospital and given follow-up services, compared to just 29% last year.