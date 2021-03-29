-
Drug overdose deaths in Maine are on the rise.According to a report from the state Attorney General's office, drug deaths increased by 23 percent in the…
Drug overdose deaths in Maine increased in 2019 by 7% over the previous year. That's according to figures in a new report the Maine Attorney General's…
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says there was a dramatic spike in drug overdose cases in Cumberland County over the course of…
Following a recent spike in the number of overdose deaths in Maine's largest city, Portland Police are reaching out to remind the public that there are…
The latest report from the Maine Medical Examiner shows drug overdose deaths increased in 2019.There were 277 fatal overdoses through September. That puts…
NEW YORK — Prescriptions of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone are soaring, and experts say that could be a reason overdose deaths have stopped rising…
The number of overdose deaths in 2017 increased more in Maine than in almost any other U.S. state, and more than in any other state in New…
The number of people dying from drug overdoses in Maine this year is on pace with last year, when 370 lives were lost. Now, some advocates are calling for…
PORTLAND, Maine - Police say first responders in Portland were called to assist in eight suspected nonfatal drug overdoses over a roughly 24-hour period…
Six months ago, lawmakers and Gov. Paul LePage came together in a rare show of unity to pass legislation to start to address Maine’s opioid crisis. The…