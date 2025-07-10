Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Overdose deaths continue to decline in Maine

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published July 10, 2025 at 6:14 PM EDT
FILE - Signs are displayed at a tent during a health event on June 26, 2021, in Charleston, W.Va. Volunteers at the tent passed free doses of naloxone, a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose by helping the person breathe again.
John Raby
/
AP
FILE - Signs are displayed at a tent during a health event on June 26, 2021, in Charleston, W.Va. Volunteers at the tent passed free doses of naloxone, a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose by helping the person breathe again.

Overdose deaths continue to decline in Maine, according to data presented at the seventh annual Governor's Opioid Response Summit in Augusta Thursday.

Governor Janet Mills said reported fatal overdoses have fallen by more than 20% since the first of the year.

The administration enacted a plan to address the problem three years ago, when more than 700 Mainers died of drug overdoses.

The state attributes the recent decline in overdose deaths, in part, to expanded MaineCare, an increase in the number of Recovery Community Centers and Residences, and a major boost in the distribution of naloxone.
Tags
Health drug addictiondrug overdoses
Carol Bousquet
See stories by Carol Bousquet