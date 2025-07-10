Overdose deaths continue to decline in Maine, according to data presented at the seventh annual Governor's Opioid Response Summit in Augusta Thursday.

Governor Janet Mills said reported fatal overdoses have fallen by more than 20% since the first of the year.

The administration enacted a plan to address the problem three years ago, when more than 700 Mainers died of drug overdoses.

The state attributes the recent decline in overdose deaths, in part, to expanded MaineCare, an increase in the number of Recovery Community Centers and Residences, and a major boost in the distribution of naloxone.