header.jpg
Health

Maine legislative committee gives initial approval to harm reduction sites

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published May 16, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT
Safe Injection Sites
Seth Wenig
/
AP
FILE - Supplies for drug users are seen at an overdose prevention center, OnPoint NYC, in New York, Feb. 18, 2022.

A legislative committee has given initial approval to allow harm reduction centers in Maine communities that choose to open them.

A majority of the Criminal Justice and Public Safety committee voted Monday to support the proposal.

Harm reduction centers are intended to provide a safe, medically-supervised space for people to use illicit drugs. They've opened in some European countries and in New York City, and advocates say a growing body of research shows they prevent overdose deaths and infections, and also help connect people to services.

The proposal now heads to the full Legislature for consideration.

Health drug overdoses
Patty Wight
