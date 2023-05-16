Maine legislative committee gives initial approval to harm reduction sites

A legislative committee has given initial approval to allow harm reduction centers in Maine communities that choose to open them.

A majority of the Criminal Justice and Public Safety committee voted Monday to support the proposal.

Harm reduction centers are intended to provide a safe, medically-supervised space for people to use illicit drugs. They've opened in some European countries and in New York City, and advocates say a growing body of research shows they prevent overdose deaths and infections, and also help connect people to services.

The proposal now heads to the full Legislature for consideration.

