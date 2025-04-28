Portland sees a spike in overdoses

Portland has seen a recent spike in drug overdoses with 43 since April 10, including two that were fatal according to the Portland Police Department.

Bridget Rauscher, Portland's public health director, said she believes this is due to contamination in the drug supply.

"Now that could have been a small contamination, where a lot of people were using maybe the same small batch. Or it could have been more widespread but unfortunately we don't have the 'in real time' drug checking ability to know that," said Rauscher.

Rauscher said before the two deaths the weekend of April 10, there had been a steady decline in overdoses and overdose related fatalities.

One way Rauscher said she can tell there is a change in the drug supply is by the types of users who are overdosing.

"But we are seeing people experience overdoses who are pretty consistent users. People who use regularly, daily, who are relatively experienced in knowing how much they can tolerate," Rauscher said.

To avoid overdoses, Rauscher advised people not to use drugs alone and to carry extra Narcan.