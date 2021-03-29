New England Clean Energy Connect

-
Leases for state reserve lands along the route for Central Maine Power’s controversial power line are under fire in the Legislature and in the courts —…
Central Maine Power's controversial power line project took a hit in court on Wednesday, with a superior court judge ruling late in the afternoon that the…
U.S. Rep. Jared Golden of Maine’s 2nd District today wrote a letter to the Biden administration calling for a review of a so-called “presidential permit”…
An effort is underway in the Maine Legislature to close a loophole in state election laws allowing foreign-owned companies to influence state ballot…
Opponents of Central Maine Power’s proposed transmission line through the state’s western woods delivered more than 100,000 petition signatures to the…
A federal judge rejected a request from conservation groups to halt winter construction of Central Maine Power’s power line through the state’s western…
Central Maine Power is postponing its plan to start clearing a corridor for its controversial transmission line through Maine’s western woods.The company…
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded Central Maine Power a permit for the controversial transmission line the company wants to build through…
A new effort to give state voters a say over Central Maine Power’s proposed transmission line through Maine’s western woods is now formally launched.Tom…
Three environmental groups are suing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for failing to require a full-blown Environmental Impact Statement for Central Maine…