© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Economy

The license for Central Maine Power's transmission project has been suspended

Maine Public | By Fred Bever
Published November 23, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST
Hydropower Transmission Corridor
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Heavy machinery is used to cut trees to widen an existing Central Maine Power power line corridor to make way for new utility poles, April 26, 2021, near Bingham, Maine.

This story will be updated.

Maine's top environmental regulator on Tuesday evening suspended Central Maine Power's permit for its controversial transmission corridor through Maine's western woods.

Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Melanie Loyzim says the permit is suspended and construction barred until and unless a court orders otherwise.

"So long as the License is suspended, all construction must stop. So long as the License is suspended, the associated processing of any associated condition compliance applications will be tolled," Loyzim wrote.

Tags

Business and EconomyCentral Maine PowerNew England Clean Energy Connect
Fred Bever
A Columbia University graduate, Fred began his journalism career as a print reporter in Vermont, then came to Maine Public in 2001 as its political reporter, as well as serving as a host for a variety of Maine Public Radio and Maine Public Television programs. Fred later went on to become news director for New England Public Radio in Western Massachusetts and worked as a freelancer for National Public Radio and a number of regional public radio stations, including WBUR in Boston and NHPR in New Hampshire.
See stories by Fred Bever