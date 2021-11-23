The license for Central Maine Power's transmission project has been suspended

This story will be updated.

Maine's top environmental regulator on Tuesday evening suspended Central Maine Power's permit for its controversial transmission corridor through Maine's western woods.

Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Melanie Loyzim says the permit is suspended and construction barred until and unless a court orders otherwise.

"So long as the License is suspended, all construction must stop. So long as the License is suspended, the associated processing of any associated condition compliance applications will be tolled," Loyzim wrote.