The COVID-19 pandemic has had staggering effects on long-term care facilities this past year. They have accounted for about 10 percent of all coronavirus…
PORTLAND, Maine - An independent commission is going to review the performance of Maine's nursing homes during the pandemic. A commission of 25 experts…
Maine long-term care facilities continue to experience outbreaks of COVID-19. The Maine Center for Disease Control reported Thursday that Falmouth By the…
Cases of COVID-19 at a Belfast long-term care facility have nearly doubled, and a new outbreak has been identified at a nursing home in Augusta, according…
In Departure From Fed. Guidelines, Maine CDC Makes COVID-19 Testing At Nursing Homes Higher PriorityThe Maine Center for Disease Control is now prioritizing COVID-19 test results for residents and employees in long-term care facilities and nursing homes.…
The Senate Special Committee on Aging Wednesday heard about developments in technology and assistive devices to help older Americans live…
A nursing home in West Paris that cares for 72 residents has announced that it will close in 60 days.The business manager of Ledgeview Living Center,…
Families have less than one month to find new long-term care facilities for 22 residents of a Penobscot County nursing home, which is closing its doors…
Four nursing homes in Maine have received the lowest possible score for staffing levels, according to an analysis of federal data by Kaiser Health…
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) _ Maine's roughly 100 nursing homes will get an additional $13.1 million in funding this year. Republican Gov. Paul LePage announced…