Maine advocates, providers divided on proposed staffing requirements for nursing homes

A proposal by the administration of President Joe Biden to establish federal minimum staffing requirements for nursing homes is dividing the people who run those facilities and the advocates for those who live there.

Maine's long-term care ombudsman, Brenda Gallant, is calling the proposal an "important step forward."

Gallant says staffing is among the top concerns she hears from residents.

"And it's so important that when they use the call bell or they need assistance that they get a quick response," she says. "And I think it just creates a much better work environment for the direct care staff so they don't feel overwhelmed."

The Biden administration says its proposal, which includes requiring at least one registered nurse to be on duty at all times, will ensure quality care.

But Angela Westhoff, president of the Maine Health Care Association, which represents nursing homes, says the state already has robust staffing requirements. And she says providers are already struggling with a persistent workforce shortage.

"This requirement is only going to further exacerbate the staffing challenges that we already have," Westhoff says. "It will probably force RNs that are currently working in long-term care settings to work longer hours, and it could even expedite burnout. And then worse, facilities could close because they can't comply with these staffing requirements."

Westhoff says it would be more helpful for the Biden administration to focus on immigration reform to make it easier for foreign workers to come work as CNAs and nurses.

The proposed rule has a 60-day comment period that ends Nov. 6.