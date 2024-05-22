Nursing home in Milbridge is closing, leaving families scrambling to find care

Another Maine nursing home is closing. The operators of Narraguagus Bay Health Care in Milbridge have confirmed it will close within 60 days.

That leaves many families who rely on the 58-bed facility scrambling to find another place to care for their loved ones. Samantha Jones says she just moved her father into Narraguagus Bay 10 weeks ago, after his previous nursing facility closed.

"It's become quite a scramble, and it's getting harder and harder," she says. "We live in the oldest state in the nation and it doesn't seem right that there is no support for this community that has raised us, and that we're going to become."

Maine's long term care ombudsman is helping to find other placements for residents. According to the Maine Health Care Association, 25 nursing homes have closed in Maine over the past decade.